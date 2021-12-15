Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 29,767 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. 5,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.84. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $88.49.

