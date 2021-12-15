Facet Wealth Inc. Has $144.22 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $144,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $234.51. 11,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,809,899. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

