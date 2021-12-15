Facet Wealth Inc. Has $74.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,392 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $74,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,155. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $178.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

