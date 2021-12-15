Facet Wealth Inc. Takes $4.99 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,000. Twilio accounts for 0.6% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,319. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

