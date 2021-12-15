FairCoin (FAIR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 56.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. FairCoin has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $41.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 42.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairCoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001382 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054796 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.50 or 0.00647846 BTC.

FairCoin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.