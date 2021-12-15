FairGame 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.31 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. FairGame has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and $11.31 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001457 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 359.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055920 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.56 or 0.00554862 BTC.

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

