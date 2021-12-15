Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

