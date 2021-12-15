Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Purchases $19,503.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Christopher D. Bennett purchased 1,100 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $19,503.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 287,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,995. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.
