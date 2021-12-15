Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Cap Tops $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

