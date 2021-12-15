Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.04

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.04 and traded as high as $21.63. Ferro shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 423,397 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 43.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ferro by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 44,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 182.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 402.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

