FIBOS (FO) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $248,426.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIBOS has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIBOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.13 or 0.07847967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.48 or 1.00021581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io . The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.