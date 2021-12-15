FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FIBRA Prologis stock remained flat at $$1.85 during trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

