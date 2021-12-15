Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 3.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $44,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,891,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,038. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17.

