Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,414.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freed Investment Group boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 905.6% in the second quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 774,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,633,000 after acquiring an additional 697,311 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 909.0% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 682,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 868.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 599,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after acquiring an additional 537,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.66. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

