Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,371,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after acquiring an additional 95,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 295,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.36.

FIS stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.74, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

