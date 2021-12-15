Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading 0% Higher

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.89. 33,139 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.