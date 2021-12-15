Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Stock Price Down 0%

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 14,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 3.33% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

