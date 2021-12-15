Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Trading Down 7.2%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.86. 37,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.20 price target on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.63. The company has a market cap of C$223.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

