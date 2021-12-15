Financial Analysis: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) and Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Wereldhave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25% Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A

100.0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acadia Realty Trust and Wereldhave, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Wereldhave 1 1 0 0 1.50

Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Acadia Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acadia Realty Trust is more favorable than Wereldhave.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acadia Realty Trust and Wereldhave’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.20 -$8.76 million $0.11 189.02 Wereldhave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wereldhave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acadia Realty Trust.

Summary

Acadia Realty Trust beats Wereldhave on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

