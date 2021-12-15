Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 527,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

