Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,354.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,494.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,469.71. The company has a market cap of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $1,005.14 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,636.08.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

