Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 768 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $241.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.00 and a 200 day moving average of $211.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

