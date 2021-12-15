Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the November 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FFLWF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 32,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,655. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

FFLWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

