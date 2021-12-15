First American Bank Purchases 3,329 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First American Bank boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.40. 10,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.87.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

