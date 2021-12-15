First American Bank Purchases 634 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First American Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.99 and a 200 day moving average of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.07 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

