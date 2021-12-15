First American Bank Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $299.62. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,365. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

