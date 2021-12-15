First American Bank Sells 1,285 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First American Bank lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.53. 43,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,322,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.37 and a 200 day moving average of $223.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

