First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.87. First Busey shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 134,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.01.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at $9,164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of First Busey by 270.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 82.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 49.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.