First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $50,220.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 404,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,741. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.68. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

