First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,027 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 2.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Republic Bank worth $141,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.20. 898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,983. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

