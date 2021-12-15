First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

FFA opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

