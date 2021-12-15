First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
FFA opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
