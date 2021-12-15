First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the November 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,311. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $82.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

