First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 51.5% in November

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

