First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.