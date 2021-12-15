FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Up 1.3%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

