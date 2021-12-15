Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,857 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of AeroVironment worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 245,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3,067.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

