Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,024,520 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,024,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,054,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $89,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

