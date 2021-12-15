Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 430,385 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of TG Therapeutics worth $29,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

