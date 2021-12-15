Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,113 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $42,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $417,983 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KALU stock opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.43 and a beta of 1.23. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

