Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,467 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after acquiring an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.09 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

