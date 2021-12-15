Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 15,108 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Zendesk worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zendesk by 721.2% during the third quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after purchasing an additional 180,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Zendesk by 3.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 13.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $25,765.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,267 shares of company stock worth $13,135,771. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.18. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.10. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

