Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 29,869 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of ShockWave Medical worth $23,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $975,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 890.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,008 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,109. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

SWAV opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -158.78 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

