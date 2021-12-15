Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 823,373 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 4.10% of G1 Therapeutics worth $23,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $434.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.17. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.58% and a negative return on equity of 65.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

