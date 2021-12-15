Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $16,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEUR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,972,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6,567.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 789,890 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,535.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after buying an additional 646,771 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.