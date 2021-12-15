Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $98.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.