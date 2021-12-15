Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,371 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

