Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $16.49 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,477 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of United States Steel worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

