Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $17.74 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Arconic worth $17,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 3,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after buying an additional 1,686,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 111,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

ARNC opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

