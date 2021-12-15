Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $17.86 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,829 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $179,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.55. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

