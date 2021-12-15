Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $22.32 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Cheesecake Factory worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.